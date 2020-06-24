Shaadi.com takes down skin filter to support ‘black lives matter’ campaign

When users joined the site, they were asked to select how dark or light their skin was under the 'skin tone' option. They could further search for potential partners based on the skin tone they'd selected. Shaadi.com, referred to the skin tone option as a "product debris we missed removing" and that "it was not serving any purpose as the filter didn't work and the searches would show matches of all skin tones", according to a BBC report. Media industry experts say it was quick in responding to the anti-racism protests that have intensified across the world after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the US this May which has led to the hashtag ‘BlackLivesMatter’ trending across the globe.