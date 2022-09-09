Shaadi.com plans second go at IPO

“We have experimented for a year and will launch these new verticals in the coming weeks. We will bring people together and make conversations on Shaadi.com beyond chats and messages. These will be real-time capabilities being made available to the customers," Mittal said, adding that this will expand the app’s use-case dramatically, making it more sticky. Shaadi.com is based in Mumbai with offices in Delhi, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Dubai, London and New York.