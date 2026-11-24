Bengaluru: Shadowfax Technologies is expanding beyond parcel and hyperlocal deliveries into on-demand intra-city logistics, acquiring WeFast (Borzo India) for ₹23.3 crore to tap a market still dominated by unorganized operators.
The transaction will give Shadowfax access to WeFast’s technology platform, intellectual property, brands and business assets. The company has entered into agreements to acquire the India-related technology and intellectual property of Cyprus-based Incrin Ltd, including the BORZO trademark in India, as well as the WeFast trademark and business assets of WeFast India Pvt. Ltd, it said in a stock-exchange filing on Tuesday.
The consideration comprises $2.05 million for intellectual property and trademark rights and $450,000 for business assets, taking the total to approximately ₹23.3 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 March 2027.
Founded in Mumbai in 2016, WeFast operates in more than five cities and has a network of over 32,000 delivery partners. The platform completes more than 1.2 crore deliveries annually, according to Shadowfax. WeFast India's turnover stood at ₹46.10 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), compared with ₹46.02 crore in FY25 and ₹52.46 crore in FY24.
The acquisition comes as India's intra-city logistics market begins shifting towards technology-led services. The market was valued at around $15 billion as of FY25, with nearly 70% of activity still handled by unorganized local drivers, small fleet owners and neighbourhood brokers, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Shadowfax sees an opportunity to tap demand from small and medium businesses (SMBs), distributors and individual consumers looking to move goods within cities. Through WeFast's app, users can book two-, three- and four-wheelers for urgent deliveries and inventory transfers, with upfront pricing and live tracking, the company said in a statement.
It plans to combine WeFast's existing platform and customer base with its own network of more than 380,000 delivery partners across 16,000-plus pin codes. The move would extend its portfolio beyond express parcel shipping and hyperlocal fulfilment to on-demand intra-city goods transportation, the statement added.
The acquisition builds on Shadowfax's efforts to expand its services to smaller businesses. Its Shadowfax 360 offering, launched in FY26, opened its express parcel network to small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands, attracting more than 6,700 transacting sellers within two quarters, according to the company.
The intra-city business would also complement Shadowfax's growing hyperlocal operations. The company reported an 87.7% year-on-year increase in hyperlocal revenue to ₹341 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal (Q2FY27).
“Moving goods within cities is one of India’s largest logistics opportunities, and it has barely begun to go digital. Every day, shop owners, distributors and families still rely on phone calls and informal networks to get goods across town. That is set to change at scale, and Shadowfax intends to lead it,” Abhishek Bansal, managing director and chief executive of Shadowfax, said.
Borzo competes with Peak XV Partners-backed Porter in the intra-city logistics segment.