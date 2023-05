MUMBAI : Shadowfax Technologies Ltd is in early talks with Newquest Capital Partners to raise $30 million, three people aware of the matter said. The new-age logistics services provider is seeking a $400 million-450 million valuation.

The company also plans to raise an additional $25 million-$30 million from existing investors, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. “There could be some secondary stake sales as well. The details are not yet finalized," one of the three people said.

The new fundraising plan comes after an earlier funding plan from early-stage venture capital investor A91 fell through. “Currently, due diligence is being carried out," the person cited above said.

A spokesperson for Shadowfax declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Newquest, an early and growth-stage investor, did not respond to calls and messages.

As reported by Mint earlier, Shadowfax was asked by its potential investors to reduce its reliance on online retailer Meesho before it began looking for funds. As of December 2022, Meesho contributed almost 45-50% of Shadowfax’s revenues.

“The growth numbers in the last quarter (of FY 23) have seen a strong uptick. The company is now looking to close the round," the second person added.

Shadowfax has raised nearly $120 million from investors such as Eight Roads Ventures, US investment firm NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and Mirae Asset Naver Fund, and Flipkart.

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal and Chandra, Shadowfax offers logistics services to a slew of online-first brands. Besides handling less time-bound logistics for e-commerce brands, the company offers 30-minute delivery to quick commerce, pharmacy, and food delivery companies.

Shadowfax has a base of 125,000 monthly transacting delivery partners fulfilling more than 1.5 million orders daily across over 1,100 cities and towns. It serves over 50,000 merchants through intracity and intercity services. At present, it serves more than 170 D2C brands, including McDonald’s, KFC, Apollo24X7, Bigbasket, Decathlon, Ajio, Flipkart, Myntra, Hopscotch, Zomato, Swiggy, Meesho and Pharmeasy.

The company’s co-founder and chief business officer, Praharsh Chandra, said that it is close to achieving Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) profitability by the FY23 end while continuing with its domestic expansion plans.

In FY22, Shadowfax reported a 32% jump in net loss to ₹176 crore, against a ₹133 crore loss in FY21.

This was due to a significant rise in transport and employee benefits costs. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹990 crore during FY22 compared with ₹464 crore in FY21, filings with the Registrar of Companies show.