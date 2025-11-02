Third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies filed its updated draft initial public offering (IPO) papers on Saturday, laying out how it will allocate the ₹2,000 crore it plans to raise. Backed by Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart, Shadowfax first filed its draft papers with the markets regulator through the confidential route in July to gauge investor interest and finetune its IPO plans.

The firm said it will use the IPO proceeds to expand its network infrastructure, finance lease payments of fulfillment and sorting centres, and for branding and marketing costs. It plans to use the remaining money for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shadowfax also highlighted some key risks to the business, the most significant being client concentration.

Mint explains why this is a growing problem not just for Shadowfax but third-party logistics companies in general, and how it could affect the company’s public debut.

What's the problem?

Nearly half of the Bengaluru company’s ₹2,485-crore operating revenue in FY25 came from a single large client. Shadowfax’s top five clients, including Meesho and Flipkart, accounted for 74.6% of its operating income in FY25, generating ₹1,853 crore. Its top 10 clients accounted for 86% of revenue in that period.

Shadowfax is hardly alone in this. Ecom Express, which was acquired by listed company Delhivery in April, received 52% of its ₹2,653 crore revenue from a single business in FY24, up from 29% in the previous year.

Delhivery, too, faced a similar problem in the same period, albeit less severe. The revenue contribution of Delhivery’s top five customers in FY24 was 38.4%, down from 48.8% in FY23.

Why is concentration risk a problem for the industry?

Customer concentration poses a growing financial threat to logistics firms largely because supply remains unable to match the rapid growth of the country’s e-commerce market.

India’s e-commerce market was valued at $125 billion in 2024 and is expected to cross $345 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the next decade, according to a February 2025 report by property consultants Anarock.

Enablers of the e-commerce industry, which include logistics players and brands, are struggling to keep pace with the boom, especially in peak periods such as the last three months of the year. Mint reported in September how large logistics companies were bogged down by piling inventory in warehouses and delayed delivery timelines as the attrition crisis among gig workers worsened.

“In times like these, sellers opt for the most efficient logistics player and park all their business there," according to Satish Meena, analyst at market research firm Datum Intelligence.

Moreover, with only a handful of players managing the bulk of India’s e-commerce orders on both the demand and supply side, the imbalance is inevitable, according to Meena.

How do Shadowfax and others view this risk?

For companies such as Shadowfax, Delhivery, and Ecom Express, securing a large e-commerce or quick-commerce contract offers massive growth but creates an outsized risk. When a single client accounts for nearly half a company’s revenue, its financial stability is effectively tied to that client’s business decisions, not its own, Meena explained.

Shadowfax acknowledged the challenges in its draft IPO papers. “Should we experience the loss or reduction of business from any of these key clients, it could materially impact our revenue and profitability. Moreover, if these clients demand more favourable terms or encounter difficulties in meeting their obligations, our financial performance could be adversely affected."

“To mitigate these risks, we must continuously adapt our strategies and strengthen client relationships to ensure more balanced revenue streams."

What does this mean for Shadowfax’s IPO?

While it is a key risk, Shadowfax has worked to reduce its dependence on a few customers. Revenue share from its single largest client fell to 48% in FY25 from to 59% in FY24 and FY23. Similarly, the revenue share of its top five clients declined to 74.6% in FY25 from 83.4% in FY24 and nearly 85% in FY23.

Besides, Shadowfax has upside potential as it stands to gain consistent business from its investor companies. E-commerce market leader Flipkart led a $60-million Series D funding round in Shadowfax in December 2020. In FY25, Flipkart Internet Services, Instakart Services, Pincode Shopping Solutions (owned by PhonePe), and Walmart India together contributed nearly 12% of Shadowfax’s operating revenue.

