Mint Explainer: Is Shadowfax’s client concentration the canary in the logistics coal mine?
Nearly half of its ₹2,485-crore operating revenue in FY25 came from a single large client, Shadowfax said in its updated draft IPO papers. It isn’t the only third-party company facing this existential risk. Mint explains why.
Third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies filed its updated draft initial public offering (IPO) papers on Saturday, laying out how it will allocate the ₹2,000 crore it plans to raise. Backed by Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart, Shadowfax first filed its draft papers with the markets regulator through the confidential route in July to gauge investor interest and finetune its IPO plans.