D’YAVOL X, the luxury lifestyle brand co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, is entering physical retail for the first time through a partnership with Italian luxury label Golden Goose. The collaboration will bring an exclusive collection of sneakers and streetwear to Golden Goose stores in India, marking a new retail milestone for the brand.

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The first collection will launch on November 24, 2026, and combine Golden Goose's Italian craftsmanship with D’YAVOL X's contemporary streetwear aesthetic. A second release, featuring additional styles, is planned for early 2027.

D’YAVOL X was co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, along with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. Through the brand, Shah Rukh Khan, known worldwide as the “King of Bollywood”, has extended his creative interests into the luxury lifestyle segment. His career spans more than three decades, with leading roles in over 100 films.

What is part of the Golden Goose-D’YAVOL X collection? The co-branded collection features sneakers, a workwear jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and accessories.

The footwear range reinterprets Golden Goose's iconic Super-star sneakers in three exclusive unisex colourways. These include a silver laminated leather version with black suede details; a white leather version with a red suede star, dark green leather heel tab and light grey suede heel insert; and black leather versions available in two styles.

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The two black versions feature either a black suede star and detailing or a silver laminated star, heel tab and toe.

The silver laminated and white leather versions carry “D’YAVOL X” lettering on the foxing, alongside “Forever King” for the male version and "No crown needed" for the female one. Both designs also feature red D’YAVOL ‘X’ branding on the upper.

The footwear is accompanied by a unisex charcoal-grey workwear jacket made from washed cotton, featuring silver studs, a black velvet collar and vintage-inspired finishes.

The ready-to-wear range includes four unisex T-shirts and three hoodies in washed cream, charcoal grey and burgundy. These feature signature star and ‘X’ motifs, printed and embroidered logos, and relaxed silhouettes.

A women's cropped charcoal-grey hoodie embellished with tonal crystals and a burgundy baseball cap complete the collection.

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Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King to feature collaboration pieces The collaboration also extends to the screen, with iconic pieces from the collection set to feature in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, King.

The first release will be available from November 24, 2026, through Golden Goose stores in India. The second release, planned for early 2027, will introduce additional styles.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.