Shah Rukh Khan Jr. & a devil-may-care bet on premium liquor

However, vodka remains a relatively small category in India. That’s because, historically, brown spirits such as whisky, brandy and dark rum have been major contributors to the overall alcoholic beverages market in India, cornering over 90% of all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) volumes. White spirits such as vodka and gin, on the other hand, accounted for 3.6% of the total Indian-made foreign liquor volumes. The market for imported vodka is even smaller. However, the CAGR for imported vodka (2021-26) stands at 7.2%, while the ultra-premium segment is growing at 17.8%, according to estimates from industry body IWSR.