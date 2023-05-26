Shah Rukh Khan to be face of Myntra’s new campaign2 min read 26 May 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s impeccable fashion sense and his innate ability to strike a chord with audiences across age groups and geographies rightly position him to create greater brand salience for Myntra
New Delhi: Myntra, the Flipkart-owned fashion, beauty and e-commerce portal, has signed on actor Shah Rukh Khan as the face of its upcoming edition of End of Reason Sale, a bi-annual event.
