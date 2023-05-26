New Delhi: Myntra, the Flipkart-owned fashion, beauty and e-commerce portal, has signed on actor Shah Rukh Khan as the face of its upcoming edition of End of Reason Sale , a bi-annual event.

“His popularity transcends boundaries and resonates with fans across. Shah Rukh Khan’s impeccable fashion sense and his innate ability to strike a chord with audiences across all age groups - Gen-Z to millennial and geographies - metro to tier 2 and beyond, rightly position him to create greater brand salience for Myntra during the upcoming sale, an event that enables access to the best of fashion, beauty and lifestyle for all," the company said in a statement.

The sale begins in June.

With this association, the Khan will be seen in a series of ad films. The brand campaign captures his excitement to help shoppers make great fashion choices through this edition of the sale. Adding his presence to the brand campaign, Khan will engage with consumers. The campaign will be used on multimedia channels leading up to it.

Sunder Balasubramanian, the company’s chief marketing officer, said, “We are thrilled to have Shah Rukh as the face of the sale, and are confident that this association is poised to undoubtedly elevate the event to new heights of glamour, style and excitement. He stands among the few iconic celebrities whose popularity knows no boundaries and transcends age groups. He is loved by all, which perfectly aligns with the essence of this event."

"Fashion, for me, has always been a means of self-expression. It is a way to embrace one's unique style and create a statement that truly reflects your personality. I am excited to collaborate with the team and play my part in promoting an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts across the country, as they gear up for the sale," the Bollywood star said.