Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan acquires two floors of Panchsheel Park building in Delhi for ₹37 crore: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has invested ₹37 crore in two luxury floors at Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, as reported by media. The upscale residence has been designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan owns a 27,000 sq-ft heritage villa in Panchsheel Park, which he acquired in 2001 for more than ₹13 crore.

According to Economic Times, Aryan Khan's recent ₹37 crore investment in two floors at Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, adds to the Shah Rukh Khan family's existing property, which includes the basement and ground floor. The building is of sentimental significance, as Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri previously lived there during the early years of their career.

Documents reviewed by Economic Times reveal that the transaction, registered in May 2024, included a stamp duty payment of ₹2.64 crore by Aryan Khan.

The report further states that since the lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions, areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan and South Delhi have experienced a surge in high-value real estate transactions.

In June 2022, Amitabh Bachchan sold his Delhi property, Sopaan, located in Gulmohar Park, for ₹23 crore. This residence, which was previously home to Bachchan's parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, was a significant part of the actor's real estate portfolio.

In June 2024, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan acquired six apartments in the prestigious Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali. According to property registration documents from Zapkey.com, the Bollywood actor invested ₹15.42 crore in this high-profile transaction, which was completed on May 28, 2024.

In July 2022, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth ₹119 crore in Mumbai's Bandra.

The acquisition by Ranveer Singh is one of the priciest single residential deals in India. The apartment, situated between Salman Khan's Galaxy residence and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic bungalow Mannat, is located on Mumbai's exclusive Bandstand stretch.