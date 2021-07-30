New Delhi: Mumbai-born Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as chief operating officer at American packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) in October, the maker of Tide detergent and Head & Shoulder's shampoo, said on Thursday as part of a global succession announcement.

Jon R. Moeller, vice chairman and chief operating officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s president and chief executive officer, effective 1 November, 2021, the Cincinnati-headquartered company said.

Moeller has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. On November 1, 2021, David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s executive chairman. In this role, Taylor will lead the Board of Directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on company decisions.

Jejurikar, who started his career at P&G India and spent over three decades at the company, will report to Moeller. Jejurikar’s successor will be announced at a later date.

Jejurikar currently serves as the chief executive officer of the company’s fabric and home care sector—P&G’s largest business unit. The unit comprises brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime being the CEO of P&G, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of P&G’s Board, lead team and P&G people everywhere. Together, we have established strong momentum through an integrated strategy that is being executed with excellence," said Taylor. “The Board and I are confident the time is right to transition the role of CEO, and I look forward to supporting Jon, Shailesh and the entire team as they continue to raise the bar to win with consumers and customers around the world and deliver sustained excellence."

Jejurikar will have profit and loss responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets—Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. He will also lead information technology, global business services, sales, market operations, new business, purchasing, manufacturing, and distribution efforts for the company.

Jejurikar started his career as an assistant brand manager, personal health care, at P&G India in 1989, moving on to become marketing director, fabric and home care, ASEAN, Australia, India and Korea-Singapore.

Jejurikar graduated from Mumbai University with B.A. Economics in 1987. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow.

India is among the largest exporters of top talent for P&G globally with approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.

