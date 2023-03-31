Ind-Ra assigns ‘IND A’ ratings with stable outlook on Shakti Pumps1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:01 PM IST
The rating demonstrates the company’s focus on balance-sheet growth. Going forward, the company aims to maintain its 30-40% of the market share of the KUSUM scheme while further optimising operations
New Delhi: Water pumps company Shakti Pumps on Friday said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed its bank facilities at ‘IND A’ with a stable outlook. The rating agency has considered several parameters to assign a positive outlook.
