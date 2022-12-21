Shaktikanta Das' Messi jibe: RBI governor taunts Argentina's world cup hero2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 03:45 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' position was compared to an opponent facing Messi at a football arena in Qatar.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' position was compared to an opponent facing Messi at a football arena in Qatar.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday replied to the 'history major central bank governor' taunt faced by him, questioning if Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is also a post-graduate in history.