Shamalbhai B Patel named chairman of Amul1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:54 PM IST
The announcement was made after an election was conducted by the deputy collector, Anand, in presence of 17 out of 18 members who are chairmen representing their district milk unions in the state
New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shamalbhai B Patel as its chairman and Valamjibhai Humbal as vice chairman.
