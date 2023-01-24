New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shamalbhai B Patel as its chairman and Valamjibhai Humbal as vice chairman.

The announcement was made after an election was conducted by the deputy collector, Anand, in presence of 17 out of 18 members who are chairmen representing their district milk unions in the state. GCMMF is made up of 18 member unions covering 33 districts.

Shamalbhai B Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd., Sabar dairy and associated with dairy cooperatives of Gujarat since last 33 years. Sabar Union is one of largest dairy union of the state with annual sales turnover exceeding ₹6,800 crores and farmer membership of 3.85 lakh milk producers. Patel was unanimously elected as the chairman on Tuesday. His nomination was proposed by Ashokbhai Chaudhary, chairman, Mehsana milk union and supported by Ramsinh Parmar, chairman, Kaira milk union.

Valamjibhai Humbal, has been chairman of Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd., Sarhad Dairy since the last 14 years. Humbal’s nomination was proposed by Mansinhbhai Patel, chairman, Surat milk union and supported by Vihabhai Sabhad, chairman, Surendranagar milk union.

GCMMF is India’s largest food products organization with annual sales turnover of ₹46,481 crores during last financial year. It markets a wide range of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul. Currently, the member unions of GCMMF procure an average 264 lakhs litres of milk every day from 36 lakhs milk producers in 18,154 villages of the state.