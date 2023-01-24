Shamalbhai B Patel named chairman of Amul

Shamalbhai B Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd., Sabar dairy and associated with dairy cooperatives of Gujarat since last 33 years. Sabar Union is one of largest dairy union of the state with annual sales turnover exceeding ₹6,800 crores and farmer membership of 3.85 lakh milk producers. Patel was unanimously elected as the chairman on Tuesday. His nomination was proposed by Ashokbhai Chaudhary, chairman, Mehsana milk union and supported by Ramsinh Parmar, chairman, Kaira milk union.

