Ace investor Shankar Sharma has questioned the silence of investors on the edtech major Byju’s accounting practice. The market magnet raised his question from the venture capital (VC), Private Equities (PE) and other investors of the edtech giant over changing the nature of revenue recognition.

Shankar Sharma raised his question from the Byju's investors over revenue readjustment from his official twitter handle citing, "This is truly astounding! How on earth was the company even accounting for subscriptions any other way?? And VCs, PEs, Endowmnets, etc., were sitting around, happily allowing such stuff to happen, while preaching the value of something called "Governance" to the rest?!"

This is truly astounding! How on earth was the company even accounting for subscriptions any other way?? And VCs, PEs, Endowmnets, etc, were sitting around, happily allowing such stuff to happen, while preaching the value of something called "Governance" to the rest?! pic.twitter.com/svGSCWcFXD — Shankar Sharma (@1shankarsharma) September 15, 2022

Shankar Sharma was trying to bring attention of Byju's investors on recent edtech startup's readjusting its unaudited revenues for the financial year 2020-21 following two key changes sought by its auditors — Deloitte Haskins & Sells. One the nature of revenue recognition was changed. If the company had sold a three year course, for example, it had been accounting for the whole payment as revenue in the same fiscal year. The auditors said it should be deferred over the period. So, the edtech startup Byju's has been advised to shift from accrual accounting to cash accounting and investors didn't any question over the company's new nature of revenue recognition.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent of edtech major Byju’s, recently announced that its loss widened sharply to ₹4,588.75 crore for the year ended 31 March 2021 from ₹231.69 crore in the financial year 2019-20 as the company changed its accounting standard that delayed the recognition of revenues. Byju's announced its audited financial results for FY21 after a delay of near 18 months. Its market capital was last valued at $22.6 billion.