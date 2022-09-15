Shankar Sharma questions silence of Byju's investors on accounting practice

Shankar Sharma was trying to bring attention of Byju's investors on recent edtech startup's readjusting its unaudited revenues for the financial year 2020-21 following two key changes sought by its auditors — Deloitte Haskins & Sells. One the nature of revenue recognition was changed. If the company had sold a three year course, for example, it had been accounting for the whole payment as revenue in the same fiscal year. The auditors said it should be deferred over the period. So, the edtech startup Byju's has been advised to shift from accrual accounting to cash accounting and investors didn't any question over the company's new nature of revenue recognition.