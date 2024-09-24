Shankh Air, India’s newest airline owned by Shankh Aviation Private Limited, has got approval from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to start operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the airline is valid for three years.

However, Shankh Air will also need clearance from the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), before starting flights.

According to the company’s website, Shankh Air will be the first scheduled airline to launch from Uttar Pradesh.

It will set up its hub in Lucknow and Noida to facilitate connections to all major cities.

The airline will "operate both inter- and intra-state routes, especially focusing on cities with high demand and limited direct flight options."

Shankh Aviation is spearheaded by entrepreneur and chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma.

The Uttar Pradesh-based airline is in advanced discussions with global lessors for aircraft and plans to make official announcements soon, as per its website.

The airline aims to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian aviation sector through "competitive pricing, reliability and with a focus on passengers' comfort and ease of flying".

The airline said it is committed to providing the ultimate flying experience to its passengers.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, in its approval letter, has directed the airline to adhere to all regulations, including those related to foreign direct investment (FDI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Shankh Air is set to launch its flight services with a fleet of new-generation Boeing 737-800NG narrow-body aircraft.

In June this year, Shankh Air chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma had met with Union minister of civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and deliberated on the airline’s strategic direction and developments as a full service start-up airline.