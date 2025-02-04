Ratan Tata’s friend, Shantanu Naidu, joins new position at Tata Motors, shares on LinkedIn, ‘It comes full circle now’

Shantanu Naidu has become General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now,” Naidu wrote on LinkedIn.

Shantanu Naidu, an automobile design engineer, developed an innovation in 2014 to protect homeless dogs from speeding cars. Ratan Tata, known for his love for strays, noticed his work. Tata invested in the project and became a mentor, boss and close friend to Shantanu.

In 2018, Shantanu Naidu began working as Ratan Tata’s assistant. His close friendship with the business icon has gained attention. A video of Naidu singing a birthday song for Ratan Tata went viral.

Shantanu Naidu completed his engineering degree at Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014 and earned his MBA at Cornell University in 2016.

In his book, I Came Upon a Lighthouse, Shantanu shared a personal and light-hearted account of their unlikely friendship, moving beyond Tata’s business legacy.

Shantanu Naidu told Ratan Tata that he wanted to write about their adventures and unseen aspects of his personality rather than just historical milestones. Tata agreed, saying no single book could capture everything.

The unique friendship between a millennial and the industry legend offers a warm and humanised glimpse into Ratan Tata’s life beyond the corporate world.

Shantanu Naidu in Ratan Tata's will Ratan Tata reportedly gave up ownership in Goodfellows, a venture started by Shantanu Naidu in 2021 to help elderly people living alone in India. In his will, Tata also waived Naidu’s education loan.