A hint of exiting Tata Sons is making SP Group hopeful as it goes into bond market again
Summary
SP Group company Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd is looking to raise ₹20,000-25,000 crore by selling three-year high-yield bonds to refinance an earlier loan.
Debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji Group is banking on Tata Trusts softening the stance on its potential exit from Tata Sons to reduce its borrowing costs, two people aware of the matter said.
