Shapoorji Pallonji Group looks to raise $1.6 bn via private credit facility, may pledge shares in Tata Sons: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Group is likely to raise $1.6 billion via private credit facility. And most likely, the Group may pledge its shares in Tata Sons for the fundraising.
Indian conglomerate, Shapoorji Pallonji Group is likely looking to raise $1.6 billion through a private credit facility. For this, speculations are that the Group may pledge some of its shares in Tata Sons.
