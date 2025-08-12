Shapoorji Pallonji Group mulls sale of 18.4% Tata Sons stake to repay ₹876 crore debt: Report

Conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group is considering the sale of its 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons to repay an approximately ₹876 crore ($1 billion) debt held by infrastructure unit Goswami Infratech, which is due to mature in April 2026, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources.

The debt is in government bonds, and a full or partial repayment would give investors the funds to infuse capital in the group's other Capex plans, sources told the publication. They added that talks are at an “early stage” and could still change.

The report added that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group did not respond to emailed queries, and Tata Sons did not comment.

Shapoorji Pallonji mulling shareholder exit from Tata Sons? Earlier in August, a report by the Economic Times said that discussions were ongoing between Tata Sons and Shapoorji to “explore options for the shareholder exit” to exit. This comes after Shapoorji completed a $3.4 billion financing in India’s biggest ever private credit deal in May, the BB report added.

Repaying debt through potential sale of Tata Sons stake could help the real estate major lower borrowing costs. If Shapoorji fails to proceed with the sale of its Tata Sons stake, it plans to begin refinancing discussions for the 2026 Goswami debt in November, according to the people familiar.

Shapoorji Pallonji to raise $300 million to refinance existing debt Notably, in July, Reuters reported that the construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group conglomerate, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co., is in discussions with bankers to raise nearly $300 million to refinance the company's existing debt.

Sources told the news agency that a potential loan would be secured as it will be backed by shares of Afcons Infrastructure, an engineering subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. They added that besides the backing of the company shares, some other real estate assets would also serve as security for the loan.