Indian group weighs asset sales to raise about $2 billion2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Group is working with an adviser to seek buyer for its holdings in Afcons Infrastructure, the report said. The group is also looking to sell some ports, the report added
Shapoorji Pallonji Group, controlled by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is weighing asset sales including a controlling stake in its flagship engineering firm that could raise about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
