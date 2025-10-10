Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry calls for Tata Sons' public listing for transparency amid infighting among trustees

Tata Sons' single largest minority shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji family head, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, reiterated on Friday, 10 October 2025, calling for the public listing of Tata Sons to bring transparency amid infighting among the trustees of the Tata Trusts, reported the news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The Shapoorji Pallonji family holds nearly 18.37% shareholding in Tata Sons, making them the single largest minority shareholder.

Also Read | Tata Trusts board meets amid infighting among trustees

“We firmly believe that listing this premier institution will not only uphold the spirit of transparency envisioned by its founding father, Shri Jamsetji Tata, but also strengthen trust among all stakeholders -- employees, investors, and the people of India,” said Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, the Chairman of the SP Group, in a statement cited in the agency report.

Tata Sons' need for RBI compliance Tata Sons, which is an ‘upper layer’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) is required to get itself publicly listed as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compliance norms.

In the statement, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry called for the listing of Tata Sons to comply with the RBI compliance timeline of 30 September 2025. He said that this listing issue should “be viewed with the seriousness and sanctity that regulatory commitments deserve.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Tata Motors demerger: Shares dip on the record date for debenture holders

Shapoorji Pallonji Group has consistently advocated the public listing of Tata Sons.

“Our stance is guided by a simple yet profound belief - transparency is the truest form of respect for both legacy and the future,” said Mistry, cited in the agency report.

He also highlighted that the RBI's Scale-Based Regulatory Framework states that an NBFC should not act in a manner detrimental to the interests of its investors.

What happens if Tata Sons gets listed? If Tata Sons gets listed on the Indian stock market, this move will potentially ‘unlock immense value’ for more than 1.2 crore investors who are all indirect shareholders of Tata Sons.

Also Read | Tata Power sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025. Check details

“It will unlock immense value for over 1.2 crore shareholders of listed Tata companies, who are indirect shareholders of Tata Sons, representing the aspirations of all Indians -- the very citizens who have, for decades, held faith in the Tata name as a symbol of integrity and national pride,” said Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, according to the agency report.

Advertisement

Tata Trusts, being India's largest public charity, can potentially benefit immensely from this listing move.

Contradicting opinions? Mistry's comments come as the trustees of Tata Trusts are vertically split, and the infighting amongst themselves over the functioning of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

“Our position is in not in conflict, but completely in consonance, with the ideals of Shri Jamsetji Tata, whose vision was that of an enterprise serving the nation with openness, accountability, and compassion,” said Mistry in his statement.

The infighting has reached a level that the Tata Trusts Chairman, Noel Tata, and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Darius Khambata, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to discuss the company's future.