Shapoorji Pallonji currently has three projects under the Joyville brand with each in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata and plans to add a few more going forward. Photo: Reuters

Pune: Shapoorji Pallonji's real estate arm sells over 600 flats worth ₹ 400 cr

1 min read . 03:36 PM IST

PTI

In a statement, the company said it has sold over 600 units in its newly launched housing project in Pune due to accelerated demand. Last month, Shapoorji Pallonji announced an investment of around ₹4,000 crore to develop a 148-acre mixed-use project VANAHA near Bavdhan, West Pune.