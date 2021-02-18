This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pune: Shapoorji Pallonji's real estate arm sells over 600 flats worth ₹400 cr
1 min read.03:36 PM ISTPTI
In a statement, the company said it has sold over 600 units in its newly launched housing project in Pune due to accelerated demand. Last month, Shapoorji Pallonji announced an investment of around ₹4,000 crore to develop a 148-acre mixed-use project VANAHA near Bavdhan, West Pune.
Realty firm Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has sold over 600 units, worth around ₹400 crore, in its new housing project in Pune as housing demand began to recover.
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, did not formally disclose the value of sales bookings. However, sources said it is around ₹400 crore.