Shapoorji Pallonji on Thursday sold 1,84,00,000 shares of the Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) to Reliance New Energy Solar through one off transfer.

Post the transaction, Shapoorji Pallonji's stake in SWREL has come down to 33.06%.

"The number of shares held by Shapoorji Pallonji in SWREL has reduced from 8,11,10,790 shares to 6,27,10,790 equity shares and the percentage of total share capital held by Shapoorji has been consequently diluted from 42.76% to 33.06%," SWERL said in an exchange filing.

Recently, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) has become SWREL promoter after it paid payment of balance ₹1,583 crore for acquisition 25.90% equity in it.

The deal announced in October involved Reliance Industries’ wholly owned arm Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. purchasing interest in SWREL from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and making an open offer as per takeover regulations. Recently, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal.

With this transaction, RNESL and other group firms together hold over 40% stake in SWREL.

Earlier RNESL (acquirer), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Ventures Ltd (RVL) had made initial payment of ₹259 crore for acquisition of 49,13,791 shares or 25.90% equity stake in the SWREL.

Consequent to the allotment of the subscription shares and in accordance with the terms of the SSA and the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the acquirer (RNESL) has been classified as a promoter of the target company (SWREL) along with the existing promoter and promoter group of the target company with effect from December 30, 2021.

