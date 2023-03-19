Shapoorji Pallonji nears major revamp3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:01 AM IST
- The two-tier structure was conceived by the Mistry brothers
- As part of the reorganization, Shapoorji Pallonji will cease to operate as the holding and operating entity for group companies
BENGALURU, MUMBAI : The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of India’s oldest business conglomerates, is undertaking a major restructuring by creating two holding companies to house its diverse businesses, ranging from real estate and construction to oil and gas, to be overseen by children of brothers Shapoor and Cyrus Mistry, according to two people aware of the development.
