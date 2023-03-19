Shapoorji  Pallonji nears major revamp

To be sure, Shapoor and son Pallon, had initiated the move by resigning from the board of Shapoorji Pallonji Co. on 3 January this year, only to rejoin the board after being convinced by the lenders to time the resignations to coincide with regulatory approvals of the restructuring scheme. This two-tier structure, which takes a leaf out of companies from Europe but is rare among Indian firms, was conceived by the two Mistry brothers, Shapoor and Cyrus, according to one of the two people cited above. The brothers had multiple discussions before working on putting up this structure last year, the person said. Cyrus died in a car accident in September last year, while his father, Pallonji Mistry, passed away in June last year. The rationale behind this structure is that SP Group wants to separate the responsibilities of promoters as custodians, and the management, according to the second person.