Sharad Devarajan partners Mila Kunis to launch Web3 entertainment franchise

“Armored Kingdom has all the elements of a great fantasy meets sci-fi story that will take a global audience into a place of wonder," commented Devarajan. “At Graphic India, our mission is to partner with the greatest creators and technologies in the world to innovate the future of storytelling across Web3 and the metaverse. Armored Kingdom will push Web3 technology further than ever before, so we’ve turned to NEAR to help us make it a reality. Their expertise with community management, championing of the creative sector, and its carbon-neutral-user-friendly development platform won us over."