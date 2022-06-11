Sharad Devarajan partners Mila Kunis to launch Web3 entertainment franchise

Graphic India, a comic, animation and creative studio, will develop and produce the visual universe of Armored Kingdom across the various media platforms
Actress and web3 innovator Mila Kunis and Graphic India founder Sharad Devarajan have announced the launch of Armored Kingdom Media Inc., a multi-platform, global entertainment universe spanning a Web3 trading card game, digital comics, animation and film.
Graphic India, a comic, animation and creative studio, will develop and produce the visual universe of Armored Kingdom across the various media platforms.
The company will also help bring the property to the rising Asian and Indian web3 gaming community. Graphic India has previously launched some of the biggest non fungible token (NFT) drops based on Indian-themed content, leading the regional Web3 character entertainment and metaverse movement.
This will be the first comic and game launched by Kunis, an avid TCG/MMO gamer, who had previously launched a number of projects in the Web3 animation space.
“I lost a good part of my youth to gaming, from World of WarCraft to Settlers of Catan. The moment I dove into Web3, I saw the opportunity to create an immersive universe where blockchain technology deepens the gaming experience and makes it more personal and immersive for every fan," commented Kunis.
Armored Kingdom will allow gamers to relate to their characters and gear, and is built on NEAR — a carbon-neutral, community-driven blockchain.
“Armored Kingdom has all the elements of a great fantasy meets sci-fi story that will take a global audience into a place of wonder," commented Devarajan. “At Graphic India, our mission is to partner with the greatest creators and technologies in the world to innovate the future of storytelling across Web3 and the metaverse. Armored Kingdom will push Web3 technology further than ever before, so we’ve turned to NEAR to help us make it a reality. Their expertise with community management, championing of the creative sector, and its carbon-neutral-user-friendly development platform won us over."
A five-issue series of both digital and physical comics will be the first asset launched in the collection, bringing people inside the world of Armored Kingdom and setting the stage for the digital card game launching later this year.
Armored Kingdom follows several tribes of warring dynasties as they battle for power with the aid of Armorite, powerful weapons crafted by a long-lost advanced civilization. With each new artifact unearthed, the balance of power shifts – but even as the war rages, a greater threat lurks in the shadows.