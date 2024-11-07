Sharan Hegde’s 1% Club lays off 15% of staff in first major cost-cutting push

  • The layoffs have sparked speculation after an anonymous Reddit post claimed that around 40 employees were let go.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
One Percent Club founder Sharan Hegde cuts 15% of staff in first major cost-cutting push
One Percent Club founder Sharan Hegde cuts 15% of staff in first major cost-cutting push(Instagram/@financewithsharan)

Sharan Hegde, the influential financial content creator with over 2.7 million Instagram followers, has announced the layoff of 15 per cent of his workforce. This move marks the first major cost-cutting initiative for his company, “1% Club”, since its founding two years ago. In a LinkedIn post, Hegde explained that the decision was part of the company’s efforts to implement AI-driven cost savings.

“I just laid off 15% of my workforce and I received a lot of messages from my friends and media if I’m going bankrupt. As a finance influencer who built his career around financial education, the irony isn’t lost on me,” he shared.

Also Read | Why Sharan Hegde’s financial advisory business is a test for Sebi’s ad rules

Layoffs spark speculations

The layoffs have sparked speculation after an anonymous Reddit post claimed that around 40 employees were let go. The post, made by someone identifying as a former employee, stated that several senior roles, including VPs and AVPs, along with many content creators and graphic designers, were terminated. However, the authenticity of Reddit cannot be independently verified.

Also Read | Bitcoin’s ‘one percent’ controls lion’s share of the cryptocurrency’s wealth

Hegde, who founded “1% Club” in 2022, clarified that the company's expansion, including its 5,000-square-foot office in Mumbai, was funded entirely by profits. He also disclosed that 10 crore in investor funds remain in a fixed deposit, earning an 8.5 per cent interest yield.

Also Read | Experts divided on Sebi rules barring finfluencers from giving investment advice

Reflecting on the company’s rapid growth, Hegde explained, “I started this company from my bedroom with just 5 interns 2 years back, and fast forward today we have almost 200 employees.” He admitted that rapid expansion can sometimes lead to mistakes, particularly with hiring and managing expenses.

“We’ve been running this company bootstrapped without ever using investor capital because we are super strict with our financial planning and diligence,” Hegde added, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Originally from Mangaluru, Hegde worked at KPMG and PwC before shifting to content creation and moving to Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSharan Hegde’s 1% Club lays off 15% of staff in first major cost-cutting push

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.20
    01:08 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.91%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    299.30
    01:08 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.55 (-0.84%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    264.85
    01:08 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2.25 (0.86%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.00
    01:08 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,441.90
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    472.05 (6.77%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.45
    01:03 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.09%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.75
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.95 (0.95%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    651.80
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -56.45 (-7.97%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    990.25
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -85.05 (-7.91%)

    Trent share price

    6,485.70
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -467.35 (-6.72%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,668.95
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -100 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,065.35
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    89.85 (9.21%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,199.00
    01:03 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    82.65 (7.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,441.90
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    472.05 (6.77%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    1,158.70
    01:04 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    63.85 (5.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.