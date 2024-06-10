Share sale by large investors in Paytm, IIFL and Edelweiss before regulatory rap
Summary
- Since January, RBI has cracked the whip on the three financial companies over evergreening of loans, inadequate KYC checks and governance. Ahead of the action and the plunge in their shares, Mohnish Pabrai, Prem Watsa's Fairfax and Softbank sold big chunks of their holdings in these companies.
Bengaluru: Three large investors sold big chunks of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Paytm weeks before regulatory action slammed their stocks, exchange data showed.