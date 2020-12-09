ShareChat appoints Ajit Varghese as Chief Commercial Officer

Social media platform in Indic languages, ShareChat on Wednesday appointed Ajit Varghese as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, Varghese will be pivotal in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts, and building a robust monetisation approach with strategic content partnership, a statement said.

He will also spearhead ShareChat's marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation, aligned with business centricity, it added.

Varghese will report into Farid Ahsan, COO and co-founder at ShareChat.

Prior to Sharechat, Ajit was with WPP group media agency Wavemaker as Global President, overseeing business P&L and driving growth across 50+ markets.

He was leading a team of 3,000+ globally dispersed professionals across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Varghese has over 25 years of experience in leading large-scale business transformations and building diverse and successful businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports, and performance.

"Brand marketing and monetisation is going to be the core focus of ShareChat and we will direct our efforts towards elevating the brand positioning through strategic communications approach," Ahsan said.

He added that Ajit, with his leadership capabilities and expert knowledge of the media, marketing and advertising domain, will play a critical role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with ShareChat's business stakeholders and driving the company toward the next phase of growth.

Ajit hails from Kerala, brought up in Rourkela, Orissa. He is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar and an Agricultural Engineer, who later joined advertising.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via