ShareChat earmarks $19 million for its first ESOP buyback

“Today, ShareChat and Moj are the category leaders in the social media and short video space transforming the lives of millions of users. This exponential growth and success story wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless commitment of our people. With their immense passion and energy, we have seen the biggest growth trajectory in our history in the last few months. This ESOP buyback is our way of giving back to our employees by helping them in their wealth creation journey," said Ankush Sachdeva, chief executive and co-founder of ShareChat.