Sharechat in talks to buy MX TakaTak

According to data from intelligence platform SimilarWeb sourced by Mint, Moj led India’s short-video market in June with 47.78 million monthly active users (MAUs), followed by MX TakaTak (23.95 million), DailyHunt’s Josh (14 million) and InMobi’s Roposo (5.51 million). However, no single platform has TikTok’s reach right now, and Sharechat’s acquisition of TakaTak could be the first sign that the market is beginning to consolidate around a few platforms.