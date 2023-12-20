ShareChat lays off 200 employees, valuation halved in last one year
This latest round of workforce reductions within the company follows ShareChat's previous decision to terminate 600 employees earlier this year as part of cost-cutting measures.
Bengaluru-based social-media platform ShareChat reportedly terminated 200 employees on Wednesday following an official statement citing "strategic restructuring" and the need to "streamline the company's cost base." This action was taken in response to a substantial decline in the overall valuation, as reported by the Economic Times.