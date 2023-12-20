ShareChat lays off 200 employees, valuation halved in last one year

Bengaluru-based social-media platform ShareChat reportedly terminated 200 employees on Wednesday following an official statement citing "strategic restructuring" and the need to "streamline the company's cost base." This action was taken in response to a substantial decline in the overall valuation, as reported by the Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ShareChat today undertook a strategic restructuring as part of its annual planning for the year 2024. The decision reflects the company's commitment to streamlining its cost base and achieving profitability within the next four-six quarters," the company said in a statement.

This latest round of workforce reductions within the company follows ShareChat's previous decision to terminate 600 employees earlier this year as part of cost-cutting measures. However, details regarding severance pay for the affected employees have not been disclosed by the company yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to The Economic Times, the valuation of Bengaluru-based startup ShareChat has undergone a reduction, plummeting from $4.9 billion last year to $1.5 billion this year. This translates to a substantial decrease of approximately ₹28,300 crore in the company's valuation.

ShareChat, backed by Google and Tamasek, is in the final stages of securing $50 million in new funding to regain lost valuation, according to reports from TechCrunch. The company has amassed a total of $1.4 billion in funding thus far.

In 2023, ShareChat faced challenges, including a significant workforce reduction of around 25%. Its parent company, Mohalla Tech, also shuttered Jeet11, its fantasy gaming subsidiary, resulting in the loss of jobs for 100 employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The co-founders of ShareChat, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan, stepped down from their roles in January 2023, eroding investor confidence as the company grapples with fundraising difficulties.

Although ShareChat reached its peak valuation in March at $5 billion, subsequent events, such as layoffs and an increase in net loss percentage, contributed to a gradual decline in its valuation.

