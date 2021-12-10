Shareholder meetings by audio-visual means allowed till end of June 2022

NEW DELHI : Companies can hold shareholder meetings by videoconference, other audio-visual means or by postal ballot till end of June 2022, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an order. This facility introduced in March 2020 in view of the pandemic, was to expire at end of December.

The ministry said in the order that the decision to extend this flexibility was taken after due examination of the situation and that it has to be done as per a framework provided for the same.

Businesses holding extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) by audio-visual means have to offer at least 1000 shareholders the facility to participate on first come first served basis.

In the case of major shareholders having 2% stake or more, institutional investors, key managerial persons, auditors and chairpersons of key committees of the board of directors, the first come first serve principle is not applicable. Businesses also have to maintain recorded transcript of such meetings and in the case of public companies, it has to be made public too. Also, there should be facility for simultaneous two-way communication.

EGMs of shareholders are called for emergency purposes such as dealing with a legal situation.

The facility for virtual meeting has served businesses well during the first two waves of the pandemic. Its extension makes decision making more efficient for businesses at a time physical are still less desirable given the pandemic situation.

The government earlier permanently removed the restriction on holding videoconferencing in certain cases such as board meeting for approving annual financial statements.

Physical meetings were earlier required for board resolutions given the need for a quorum and the impact these binding decisions have on stakeholders. The rules for audiovisual meetings specify that quorum has to be maintained throughout the meeting.

In a separate order, the ministry also said that companies that have their annual general meetings due in 2021 could hold them before 30 June 2022 although it should not be construed as an extension of time for holding AGM by companies under the Companies Act.

The ministry had earlier given several relaxations to companies and limited liability partnerships by way of extra time for filing various statutory documents and by way of concessions on the fee applicable in certain situations.

