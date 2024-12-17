Shareholder nay to related party transactions may jeopardise Kalyani Group firm
The minority shareholders of the Kalyani Group company Automotive Axles Ltd (AAL) have rejected related party transactions with Meritor HVS India Ltd (MHVSIL), potentially disrupting its operations. This decision was influenced by concerns raised by proxy advisory firms about transparency and potential erosion of shareholder value.