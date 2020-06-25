Public shareholders of Anil Agarwal controlled Vedanta Ltd have approved a special resolution paving the path for the delisting of the company's shares from Indian stock exchanges, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Vedanta had sought shareholder approval on the delisting proposal through a postal ballot, voting for which ended on 24 June.

As per the postal ballot results, 84.2% of the public shareholders that cast their vote, were in favour of the delisting.

The delisting process required a majority of the public shareholders to vote in favour of the special resolution or at least twice the number of votes cast against it.

Public shareholding in Vedanta Ltd stands at 49.48%, while the rest is held by Agarwal and his family.

On 12 May, the company had announced that its promoter planned to take the company private and had put an indicative offer price of ₹87.5 per share to buy stocks of Vedanta Ltd held by public shareholders.

While shareholders have approved the delisting, the proposal had initially faced criticism from minority shareholders on the price being offered for the delisting.

Mint reported on 21 May that most institutional shareholders of the company were unhappy with the price of Rs87.5 that the promoters were offering.

To be sure, the price offered by the promoters is only a floor price and the final price for the delisting will be determined through a reverse book building process, which could turn out to be higher than the one offered by the promoter.

Vedanta Ltd was the first major listed company to announce its plans to delist from the stock exchanges amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Since then more companies have announced such plans.

Earlier this week, Adani group company Adani Power Ltd said that it will offer shareholders at least Rs33.82 per share to delist the company.

Earlier on 5 June, IT services firm Hexaware Technologies announced its plans to delist, offering to buy shares from its shareholders at a price of Rs285 per share.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated