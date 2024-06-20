Shareholders got record-high dividends in FY24. Will the trend continue?

Indian companies are shelling out a larger chunk of their profits than ever before and rewarding their shareholders with greater dividends. Fiscal year 2024 witnessed a 12% year-on-year rise in dividend payouts, reaching a record high of ₹ 2.2 trillion in at least six years. A Mint analysis of 132 companies whose data for 2023-24 was available shows a steady increase in dividend payout ratios over the past six years. During the fiscal year, the payout ratio reached a little over 59%, exceeding the previous five-year average of 54.8%.