Shareholders grill boards on sexual harassment, pay disparity, ESG
MUMBAI : India Inc.’s top management is gearing up to get grilled by shareholders on increased number of sexual harassment cases, discrepancies in pay parity between men and women employees, the low number of women in senior management, and what steps are being taken to reduce discrimination.