Shareholders irked as Yes Bank-Dish TV battle drags on

“(W)e wish to inform you that the company has been served with a suit on 18 December 2021, filed by World Crest Advisors LLP, a promoter group entity, against inter-alia, Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd, before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay," said a disclosure by Dish TV to the BSE on Monday. “The company is one of the defendants in the suit. Vide the suit, the plaintiff seeks, inter-alia, a declaration to the effect that it is the owner of 44,00,54,852 equity shares of the Company which are presently held by Yes Bank in its demat account and also sought a direction to the company to recognize the plaintiff as its shareholder in respect of the above mentioned 44,00,54,852 equity shares, instead of Yes Bank or any person/entity claiming through Yes Bank."