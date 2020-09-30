Shareholders reject appointment of Dhanlaxmi Bank chief executive

MUMBAI: Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday voted against the appointment managing director and chief executive Sunil Gurbaxani, the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing.

This follows Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s shareholders voting against the appointment of seven directors, including that of S. Sundar as the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer.

Gurbaxani was appointed managing director and chief executive of Dhanlaxmi Bank for a period of three years, effective27 February, and has more than three decades of banking experience with State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ) and Axis Bank.

The voting took place at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, with only 9.5% votes polled in favour of his appointment. Shareholders, however, approved appointment of all other directors with overwhelming majority.

Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net profit of ₹6.09 crore in the June quarter, down from ₹19.84 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's gross bad loan ratio stood at 6.89%, while net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2.18% as on 30 June. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio was also above the regulatory requirement, at 13.94%.

On 28 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed D. K. Kashyap, a general manager in the central bank’s Bengaluru office as additional director to the board of the bank for a period of two years. This followed several exits Dhanlaxmi Bank has seen over the last few months. Sanjeev Krishnan, part-time chairman and independent director resigned from his role in June, with eight months of his term still remaining.

The bank had said Krishnan resigned citing personal reasons. He was appointed to the board of the bank in February 2018. Krishnan had told Mint that RBI had appointed him to effect a turnaround in the bank and he resigned after the bank made profit of ₹65.78 crore in FY20.

Other directors like K.N Murali and G Venkatanarayanan resigned from the board in June as well. The bank later appointed G. Subramonia Iyer, Dr. (Capt.) Suseela Menon, G. Rajagopalan Nair and P. K Vijayakumar and all of these appointments have been ratified by shareholders.

Foreign portfolio investors hold 11.44% stake in the bank, while individuals with share capital in excess of ₹2,00,000 hold 43.82% of its shares.

