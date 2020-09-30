Shareholders reject appointment of Dhanlaxmi Bank chief executive

On 28 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed D. K. Kashyap, a general manager in the central bank’s Bengaluru office as additional director to the board of the bank for a period of two years. This followed several exits Dhanlaxmi Bank has seen over the last few months. Sanjeev Krishnan, part-time chairman and independent director resigned from his role in June, with eight months of his term still remaining.