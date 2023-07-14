Shareholders reject reappointment of independent director on ZEE board

“Based on the votes cast by the Members, the Special Resolution pertaining to re-appointment of Ms. Alicia Yi (DIN: 08734283) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 3 years has failed to receive requisite number of votes in favour and hence, she vacates the office of Independent Director of the Company, with effect from today i.e. July 13, 2023," the company said.

