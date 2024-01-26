Shark Tank India: Here's what Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal says about his journey so far in the show
In an interview with Hindustan Times sharing insights about his journey so far, the 30-year-old entrepreneur said that being a judge at Shark Tank India is like mental jogging.
Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has recently joined Shark Tank India 3 as its youngest shark. In an interview with Hindustan Times sharing insights about his journey so far, the 30-year-old entrepreneur said that being a judge at Shark Tank India is like mental jogging.