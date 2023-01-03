The second season of the popular entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India has recently marked its beginning on January 2, 2023. The show will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

This year's judges include - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. Apart from Jain, all others were part of the first season too. Here is all you need to know about them.

Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group. He started the company in 2007 along with his brother Anurag Jain. As per reports, Jain's current net worth is nearly ₹ 2900 crore

2900 crore Anupam Mittal is the founder of the matrimonial website Shaadi.com, real-estate platform Makaan.com, short video application Mauj. His estimated net worth is around Rs. 185 crore.

Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Her current networth is estimated to be nearly ₹ 600 crore.

600 crore. Peyush Bansal is the CEO and founder of e-commerce portal for eyewear Lenskart. His estimated net worth is close to Rs. 600 crore

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of popular audio and wearables brand boAt. His current net worth is around ₹ 700 crore.

700 crore. Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sugar, a popular cosmetic brand. Her estimated net worth is nearly ₹ 300 crore

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. In the show, candidates from every rung of society pitch their original company ideas to the sharks. The show was launched its first season in December last year.

Rannvijay Singh Singha, the host of Shark Tank India Season 1, has been replaced in the second season by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. Meanwhile, two judges from the Season 1 will be missing from Shark Tank India Season 2, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.