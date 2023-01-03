Shark Tank India Season 2: A look at the judges and their net worth2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 04:56 PM IST
This year's Shark Tank India judges include - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain
The second season of the popular entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India has recently marked its beginning on January 2, 2023. The show will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.