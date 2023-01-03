Shark Tank India Season 2: A look at the judges and their net worth

Shark Tank India Season 2: A look at the judges and their net worth2 min read . 04:56 PM IST
This year's Shark Tank India judges include - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain
The second season of the popular entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India has recently marked its beginning on January 2, 2023. The show will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.
This year's judges include - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. Apart from Jain, all others were part of the first season too. Here is all you need to know about them.
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. In the show, candidates from every rung of society pitch their original company ideas to the sharks. The show was launched its first season in December last year.
Rannvijay Singh Singha, the host of Shark Tank India Season 1, has been replaced in the second season by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. Meanwhile, two judges from the Season 1 will be missing from Shark Tank India Season 2, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.