Shark Tank India Season 2: A look at the judges and their net worth

Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group. He started the company in 2007 along with his brother Anurag Jain. As per reports, Jain's current net worth is nearly ₹ 2900 crore

Anupam Mittal is the founder of the matrimonial website Shaadi.com, real-estate platform Makaan.com, short video application Mauj. His estimated net worth is around Rs. 185 crore.

Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Her current networth is estimated to be nearly ₹ 600 crore.

Peyush Bansal is the CEO and founder of e-commerce portal for eyewear Lenskart. His estimated net worth is close to Rs. 600 crore

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of popular audio and wearables brand boAt. His current net worth is around ₹ 700 crore.

Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sugar, a popular cosmetic brand. Her estimated net worth is nearly ₹ 300 crore

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. In the show, candidates from every rung of society pitch their original company ideas to the sharks. The show was launched its first season in December last year.