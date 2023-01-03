Shark Tank India Season 2: Judges reject pitch of Vineeta Singh's competitor; fans furious2 min read . 07:30 PM IST
The fans were also furious about the fact that Vineeta looked stunned when she found out that Sugar follows Recode on Instagram.
When two small-town entrepreneurs pitched their idea for a make-up brand on the first episode of the Shark Tank India season 2, it was blatantly rejected by all the sharks, except for Peyush Bansal.
And now, Shark Tank India fans are furious that the pitch for makeup brand Recode was rejected because it would be a direct competition for Vineeta Singh's makeup brand, Sugar.
On #SharkTankIndia, VineetaSingh rejected the pitch of a cosmetic brand coz she too owns a cosmetic brand. AmanGupta & NamitaThapar rejected it coz they don’t invest in ‘friends’ rival businesses’. That’s UNFAIR! The show should have venture capitalists instead of CEOs as judges, one said on Twitter.
Disappointed with shark tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investement just because shark doesn't want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?, said another Twitter user.
If direct competitors like Recode are not investible just because of your friendly relations with co-sharks, why did you waste your and their time and energy by even shortlisting them for pitch presentation? It's a joke Sharks, came the third comment
The 'Shark Tank India' made a comeback on the small screen with a season 2 on January 2, 2023. The judges include Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain.
In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.