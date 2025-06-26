Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal gets BIG relief: SC stays proceedings in ‘cheating case’ against Shaadi.com founder

The Supreme Court on Thursday put a stay on proceedings against matchmaking platform Shaadi.com and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal in a criminal case that was filed against him.

The complaint alleged that Mittal's platform Shaadi.com had failed to verify the details of a man who allegedly used the matrimonial platform to scam a woman, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Joymalya Bagchi announced the interim order as they heard Anupam Mittal's plea challenging a Telangana High Court order that had earlier refused to junk the criminal case filed against him. The bench sought a response from the Telangana Police on the issue.

Case against Anupam Mittal and Shaadi.com The case against Shaadi.com was filed after a complaint from a woman who said she signed up on the platform and met a man who later cheated her. The woman claimed that the man took ₹10 lakh from her under a number of false excuses and then threatened to morph her pictures and upload them online when she demanded repayment.

While Anupam Mittal was not named in the original problem, the case later added him as an accused during the investigation. The case alleged that Shaadi.com and Mittal by extension failed to verify the man's true identity before letting him use the platform to interact with others.

Mittal's counsel argued that the man had verified his account with mobile OTP but had not uploaded a government ID, which was visible on his profile. He said that the woman chose to proceed to have a conversation with him outside the platform upon her own wish.

Mittal claimed that Shaadi.com warns clearly on its platform to not engage in sharing financial details or transferring money to other people on the platform.

Therefore, Shaadi.com cannot be held accountable for independent actions of its users as it performs as a platform to connect individuals in the form of an intermediatory.

