Businessman Harsh Goenka seems impressed with the show - Shark Tank India, but not with the sharks. Sharing a chart showing their profit and loss (which show 4 out of 6 are in red), Goenka commented that whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding

Meanwhile, replying to this, Anupam Mittal, judge at the Shark Tank India 2, points out that the data is superficial, biased & incomplete. And also commented that though he is eager to learn from the stalwarts, but like him, ‘the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do’

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the posts. While many thought what Goenka claimed was justifiable, others thought it to be too harsh

True. Entrepreneurs who are yet to make their startup profitable and giving exit to their investors are now investing in other startup, one said commenting on Goenka's post.

Another added, the question should be how many of these MBA chaiwala-type startup’s have filed for patents ( not how to make chai types ). Boat in all sense is assembling cheap Chinese imports - zero innovation. Shaadi.com - seriously!! Lenskart - can’t comment due to quality

The startups success ratio is always less. It's the same case everywhere, not just India, one commented siding for the start up founders.

Corrections sir, Anupam is not just a single company owner/entrepreneur. He has invested in more than 200 companies, so if you want to check whether he has made profit, you have to calculate the profit and loss of each company he has invested. Anyways, Anupam is most deserving!!, another user said.

Meanwhile, many also said Goenka should join the show as a shark - ‘It will be amazing with your super wit’

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.